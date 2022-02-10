Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters have seen Tammy Slaton struggle with weight loss over the span of 3 seasons, but the TLC star recently lost 115 pounds following a scary medical incident.

During the season 3 finale, Tammy’s brother, Chris, revealed she was brought to the hospital because she couldn’t breathe one day after entering a food addiction rehab. The TLC star was placed on a ventilator and put into a medially induced coma.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like, her body is shutting down,” her sister Amanda said, adding that the family was “facing making funeral arrangements” for Tammy.

After the reality TV star woke up, she was given a tracheotomy to have a breathing tube inserted in her throat. She was able to return to rehab after spending three weeks in the hospital.

During her stay, Chris gave an uplifting update about his sister. “She’s lost 100 [pounds] — I think she told me 115 pounds in total — in 30 days,” he told cameras during the finale. “I’m overjoyed that’s she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks.”

Tammy updated followers via TikTok in February 2022 that she was still residing at the food addiction rehab facility after her medical emergency. She plans on staying at the Ohio rehab facility until the summer.

As she continues her weight loss journey, fans are cheering her on. “Give updates on your weight loss! You look so much better, girl. So glad to see you looking and feeling better … Keep it up,” one user commented via TikTok. “Continue being motivated! You got this!!” someone else wrote. “You are looking so great, Tammy. I’m so proud of you, girl!” a separate comment read.

That being said, some fans are skeptical of Tammy’s recent weight loss, considering she was in a coma for weeks. Throughout the history of the show, Tammy has been shown to deceive her family about her weight loss venture while her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman has gone on to quality for bariatric surgery and achieve her goal of starting a family.

