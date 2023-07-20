Taking her time. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has made it clear that she is not looking to remarry following the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham.

Tammy, 36, took to TikTok on Wednesday, July 19, where she shared a video of herself using a viral filter called “I will end 2023,” which supposedly predicts what’s to come in your near future. When the filter stopped on “engaged,” Tammy covered her mouth in shock.

“Lol not happening,” the reality star captioned her video clip.

The TLC personality’s fortune comes just three weeks after her husband, Caleb, passed away at the age of 40.

The news was first shared via social media on June 30 by members of Caleb’s family, with his brother writing, “I can’t believe I’m even making this post.”

“R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do,” he added. “You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

Tammy’s sister Amanda Halterman also shared the news to her Facebook page, as seen in a screenshot shared via a 1000-Lb. Sisters fanpage.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/TikTok

“Please whisper a prayer for our family and all of Caleb’s family,” Amanda, 42, wrote. “Heaven got a good one! I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him but the messages he would send helped me through so many dark times. I am so thankful for the love he showed my sister and all those he came in contact with.”

The Kentucky native broke her silence the following day with a series of photos of their relationship.

“Rip sweet angel,” Tammy shared via Instagram on July 1, just one day after Caleb’s death. “You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic].”

The following day, Tammy fought back tears as she responded to fans’ outpouring of love and support via TikTok, saying, “I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this.”

“I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do,” she added. “I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal.”

Tammy and Caleb were wed in November 2022 after meeting at the Ohio-based food addiction rehab facility of which they were both patients. While Caleb had been at the center for more than a year, Tammy explained during the March 7 episode that he had just “starting to come out of his room ‘cause he had health issues.”

After tying the knot, the YouTube star opened up about their “perfect” day, telling People, “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham.”

