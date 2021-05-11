She’s baaaack! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation over one year after she quit the spinoff series, MTV announced on Tuesday, May 11.

Jersey Shore returns on Thursday, June 3, and will follow the cast’s adventures in The Poconos. It appears in the trailer Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) will have an adorable gender reveal for their soon-to-be born son and Jenni “JWoww” Farley will reveal to her pals she’s engaged to boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

John Photography/Shutterstock

“But the biggest Jerzday surprise comes when Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi returns to shake things up,” a press release from MTV obtained by In Touch confirmed. The promo video shows the iconic reality babe popping out of a cake with two champagne bottles before she appears to fall off the stage during a Jersey Shore talent festival.

In December 2019, Nicole, 33, announced she was leaving the cast after nearly 10 years because of her family. “I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me,” she revealed on her “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast. “I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Snooki is married to Jionni LaValle, whom she met while at Karma nightclub during filming, and they share three kids — Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo.

She added, “You know, when I leave my kids and I film the show, like, I want to have a good time, and I’m putting myself out there. And I just wanna come off as a good person. And lately, on the show, it’s just been very [dramatic].”

The Snooki & JWoww alum’s plans to retire from the reality show came one month after she, JWoww, 35, and Deena Cortese gave an awkward speech during Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira. The ladies told a few tone-deaf jokes that led to the bride, 34, storming out of her own reception.

“Our speech was not meant to be malicious … I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative,” Deena, 34, wrote via Instagram following the tense reception. “We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives, and she’s the sister we needed in the house.”

It looks like the whole crew is reunited again!