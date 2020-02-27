Meatball power forever! Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took to Instagram to shut down a hater questioning why she was on the press circuit for the MTV reality show despite announcing her departure. She set the troll straight in the comments on Wednesday, February 26.

“Why is Snooki doing so much press if she’s quitting the show??” the hater inquired on a photo of Snooks and the gang on a talk show. “In the entertainment industry, once you film an entire season, you do the rounds of press to promote the work,” the brunette beauty, 32, snapped back.

Courtesy of Snooki

In the replies, Snooki’s fans praised the star for shutting down the hater. “Learn how the industry works,” one follower wrote with an eye-roll emoji. “Stop hating,” another added.

Snooki has developed a reputation for being a sassy mama who doesn’t take shade from anyone. “She does a good job at it,” Vinny Guadagnino said of her clapback habits in an exclusive interview with In Touch. The 32-year-old reiterated that she doesn’t get “all worked up” by the online slander. “She’s like, ‘Calm down, Carol.’”

The Keto Guido continued to explain how Snooki brushes off the naysayers. “It just shows she knows it’s a joke,” he continues. “[Snooki] knows these people are sick people … She doesn’t really care.”

As for the rest of the cast, they also know how to handle the cyberbullies. “The kings don’t pay attention to peasants throwing stones at the castle,” Vinny told In Touch during his interview alongside Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick. “A successful man or woman is one that can lay a firm foundation with the bricks that are thrown at them,” Mike, 37, chimed in.

The funfetti-loving castmate also shed some light on why the trolls do what they do. He said many cyberbullies are “misunderstood creatures,” adding, “hurt people, hurt people.”

To bring the discussion full circle, Vinny concluded, “At the end of the day, we get in our nice cars, we go to our nice houses, we’re with our family and what they say doesn’t matter.”