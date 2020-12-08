We have a situation! Jersey Shore couple Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren (formerly Pesce) announced the sex of baby No. 1 on Tuesday, December 8, and they’re having a son.

“Gym, tan, we’re having a baby boy,” the MTV star, 38, gushed via Instagram along with photos of their sweet gender reveal taken by Anthony Serrantonio.

Courtesy Anthony Serrantonio

The parents-to-be elaborated more on their excitement on baby Sorrentino’s Instagram page. “My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal, but because of the [coronavirus pandemic], they decided to be safe, most especially for me,” the caption read, while noting they hosted the event “virtually.”

Needless to say, Mike and Lauren, 35, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their son. “Please share all your baby boy advice [and] favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes, as my mama cannot wait to shop for me! Mama and Daddy are thrilled and Mama is about to start full on nursery planning!”

The proud dad was gushing with pride. “OMG, it’s happening,” he commented on his wife’s post about their news.

Courtesy Anthony Serrantonio

Of course, Mike’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars rallied to support their exciting news. Jenni “JWoww” Farley comments a slew of hand raising and blue heart emojis. The reality babe’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton, also left a slew of supportive emojis on Lauren’s post.

The reality couple, who wed in November 2018, announced their pregnancy news in November. “Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren captioned a series of sonogram pics at the time. Mike took to his own social media and wrote, “We have a Baby Situation.”

It didn’t come as much of a surprise when Mike and Lauren announced they are expecting because the duo was incredibly open about their struggle to conceive in June. They told In Touch they were “definitely still trying” to get pregnant.

“A lot of people always speculate but we’re an open book,” Lauren, explained. “There’s nothing that we haven’t shared with the world.”

Lauren previously suffered a miscarriage at seven weeks pregnant after she conceived on the night her husband was released from his eight-month stay in federal prison.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” Lauren expressed. “It was hard. It was really difficult.”



Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!