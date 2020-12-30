Keeping it real! Jersey Shore OG Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed the hilarious first impression she had of her castmates while filming season 1 in 2009.

The MTV star, 33, dished about her time in Seaside Heights while doing a Q&A via Instagram on Wednesday, December 30. After walking into the shore house, Snooki admitted she thought her now-BFF, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, was “a bitch,” and she wondered why Vinny Guadagnino was there because he isn’t a “guido.”

“How old is Mike [Sorrentino]?” she added, while giving kudos to Pauly D. DelVecchio Jr. for being the No. 1 “guido” with his tanned skin and gelled hair.

Snooki said she felt compelled to audition for the show after hearing they were looking for party-loving “guidettes” because it was clearly her “calling.” The mom of three appeared in all six seasons of Jersey Shore and returned for three seasons of the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which first premiered in 2018.

After becoming a fan-favorite, Snooki revealed plans to retire from the reality series in December 2019. “You know, when I leave my kids and I film the show, like, I want to have a good time,” she shared in an episode of her “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast. “And I’m putting myself out there, and I just wanna come off as a good person. And lately, on the show, it’s just been very [dramatic].”

Fortunately, the Chile native said she still keeps in touch with her housemates to this day. “Forever and always! Our group chats are lit daily,” Snooki wrote in her new Q&A.

She also reflected on meeting the love of her life, Jionni LaValle, with whom she now shares kids Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and 19-month-old Angelo. Snooki posted a throwback portrait taken during the “exact moment” she crossed paths with her husband and danced with him all evening at Karma nightclub.

Snooki isn’t the only castmate that fans would love to see more of in the future. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola opted out of appearing in the reboot in 2018 because she wanted to avoid “potentially toxic situations,” but viewers still have their fingers crossed for a collaboration down the line.

Snooki previously told In Touch exclusively that she and her costars had “drifted apart” from Sammi, but they continue to show each other love on social media! Fortunately, it appears we could get some more screen-time with Snooki as she told fans in the Q&A that she will continue to work with MTV on “new projects.”

