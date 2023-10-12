Billy Ray Cyrus is a husband again! After his very public divorce from Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray has found new love in Australian singer Firerose. The pair tied the knot in a “beautiful, joyous” wedding on October 10, 2023, and fans of the couple are wondering about the country star’s net worth.

What Is Billy Ray Cyrus’ Net Worth?

The musician has been working in the entertainment industry for decades, and has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Billy Ray Cyrus Make Money?

The Grammy winner rose to stardom with his 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart.” He became a country radio station staple with other hits such as “Could’ve Been Me” and “Some Gave All” and went on to release 16 studio albums and 53 singles.

Later on, he starred in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus from 2006 to 2011. While Billy Ray hasn’t publicly disclosed how much he made while working on the show, other supporting actors were reportedly paid $15,000 per episode, according to The Things.

However, he later admitted that he regretted doing the show, blaming it for negatively affecting Miley.

“The damn show destroyed my family,” Billy Ray told GQ in 2011. “I’d take it back in a second. For my family to be here and just everybody be okay, safe and sound and happy and normal would have been fantastic. Heck, yeah. I’d erase it all in a second if I could.”

Getty Images

Later, he revisited acting when he was in the 2016 CMT sitcom Still the King.

“I’ve reinvented a couple times in my career, at least,” he told The New York Times at the time. “But how do you reinvent out of Hannah Montana?” he continued. “And then it hit me: A dysfunctional Elvis impersonator who lies his way into the church. That made sense.”

Billy Ray found success yet again in 2019 when his remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” was released. It became the longest-running No. 1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history. Reports have said the song made $15 million but it’s not clear how much Billy made off the collaboration.

Billy Ray Cyrus Owns Property

When Billy Ray was married to ex-wife Tish, the pair lived on a 500-acre farm outside of Nashville in a beautiful home they had renovated. The home has been estimated to be worth $5 million.

After the divorce from Tish, Firerose later moved into the home with Billy Ray.