They’ve been through their share of ups and downs but Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jionni LaValle’s relationship is seemingly rock-solid. The pair met during Jersey Shore filming and have since tied the knot and started a family.

Two years ahead of their 2014 wedding, the Snooki & JWoww alum gave birth to son Lorenzo. He became a big brother when Giovanna and Angelo arrived in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Snooki had the three little ones in mind when she exited Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in December 2019. “I hate being away from my kids,” the “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast cohost said of the “hard decision” at the time. “I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. And I wanna be home with the kids. You know, like, I don’t mind a here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”

The Confessions of a Guidette author went on to say that the show has become “very drama[tic].” She explained, “When I leave my kids and I film the show, like, I want to have a good time. I’m putting myself out there, and I just wanna come off as a good person. … I just don’t like the turnout of it, and I don’t like the person I’m portrayed as. I’m not leaving my kids for days on end when that’s the result of it.”

Snooki has since been loving life at home with her family. There is “no one else [she] would rather be” raising kids with than Jionni, she gushed on her 4th wedding anniversary via Instagram. “You are my everything and I’m so excited for what the future holds for us as a couple and as parents,” the reality star wrote.

