Glee Cast Where Are They Now and the Show s Stars Who Died

Here’s What You Missed on ‘Glee’! Where the Cast Is Now, and the Show’s Stars Who Died

Glee danced its way onto television when the Fox hit musical series premiered on May 19, 2009. Starring Lea Michele as fame-hungry teenager Rachel Berry, the show followed a glee club at the fictional William McKinley High School.

After six seasons, Glee concluded on March 20, 2015. While many of the show’s multitalented cast members made their way to Broadway and continued in film and television, some of the series’ stars were plagued by tragedy.

In Touch takes a look at where the show’s stars are now as well as the cast members who died shortly after the series concluded.