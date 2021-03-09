Another Jersey Shore wedding! Jenni “JWoww” Farley announced she is engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello in a new Instagram post on Tuesday, March 9.

“On 2.27, I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building,” the MTV personality, 35, wrote alongside photos showing them celebrating with champagne after he popped the question. Zack, 26, has yet to share his own announcement, but sweetly commented “you’re my forever” with a red heart emoji.

A few days before sharing their plans to wed, Zack posted a cute photo showing him cuddled up to Jenni. “Snowday with my babay,” he captioned the snap.

Jenni and her professional wrestler beau got back together in December 2019 after an October episode of the reality show showed footage of him getting flirty with her costar Angelina Pivarnick.

After the scene aired on TV, Zack issued a public apology to his leading lady and vowed to right his wrongs. “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he wrote on Instagram. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well,” Zack added. “I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

KCR/Shutterstock

The couple began dating in March 2019 and although they had their struggles along the way, Jenni and Zack managed to get past their issues. He even gushed over his bride-to-be in a loving tribute while celebrating her birthday in February 2020. “You are amazing in so many ways,” Zack penned. “Because you are a great mother. Because of your passion for what you believe in. Because we are always honest with each other. Because you laugh so much more than others see. Because we share so many of the same qualities.”

Jenni was previously married to Roger Mathews, whom she met while filming Jersey Shore. The exes share two kids together: 6-year-old Meilani Mathews and 4-year-old Greyson. The former flames finalized their divorce in August 2019.

Hopefully we’ll get to see her nuptials to Zack on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation!