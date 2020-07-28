If you thought Angelina Pivarnick from Jersey Shore was going to let a silly nickname like “dirty little hamster” stop her from finding love, you thought wrong! The Staten Island native, 33, is married to her longtime sweetheart, Chris Larangeira.

Chris, 42, popped the question in January 2018. “We went out to a beautiful Italian dinner,” Angelina previously told Us Weekly of her proposal, explaining that her now-husband, who works as a sanitation worker, brought her back to his house for more romance.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” she continued, revealing there was a heart with the initials “A&C” at the end of the trail. “The ‘A’ was first, which I thought was really cute. He proposed and then we laid in the roses.”

Though the couple only dated for about a year prior to getting engaged, Chris and Angelina have been in each other’s lives for much longer. “We always liked each other,” said Angelina of the 14-year friendship. “But I believe God brought us together at the right time.”

From the very beginning of their courtship, Angelina has never been shy about praising Chris on social media. After a string of failed relationships — namely with ex-fiancé Louie Gero — the reality TV personality was happy to finally find The One.

“Not having to question someone’s loyalty and honesty is one of the most freeing feelings in the world and I’m grateful for everyone in my life who brings me that peace,” Angelina once posted on Instagram. “Thank you, Chris,” she added, along with the hashtags “never felt so free,” “happiness,” “self-worth” and “the best.”

Angelina walked down the aisle in November 2019 during a stunning ceremony at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Several of her Jersey Shore castmates were present for the nuptials including Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who served as bridesmaids.

Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D as well as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, were also in attendance.

Unfortunately, Snooki, JWoww and Deena’s speech during the reception was poorly received and created somewhat of a rift between the ladies. “The jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land, and some didn’t think they were kind,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it. She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them. MTV filmed everything.”