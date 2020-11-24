A fist-pumping celebration! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) are expecting their first child together.

The MTV duo took to Instagram with their pregnancy announcements on Tuesday, November 24, and revealed their bundle of joy is due in May 2021. “Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren captioned her post, with sonogram pics included in the festive-themed snaps. “We have a Baby Situation,” the proud father-to-be, 38, gushed in his own message.

Several of Mike’s costars are over the moon to hear the couple is expanding their family. “Now that’s a situation my dude!!!!” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio replied. “Errrhhhhh meerrrr gerrrrrdddd!!!” Vinny Guadagnino sounded off. “LOVE YOU BOTH [prayer and heart emojis] Sooo sooo excited for you,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro showed love by replying, “Amazing!!!” while Deena Cortese echoed his sentiments, writing, “So excited for you both! Love you guys so much.” Jenni “JWoww” Farley added, “OH My GODDDDD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!!”

Lauren, 35, and Mike couldn’t be more elated to welcome a new addition in the next year. The duo opened up about their struggles conceiving in June, telling In Touch they were “definitely still trying” to get pregnant. “A lot of people always speculate, but we’re an open book,” she said at the time. “There’s nothing that we haven’t shared with the world.”

Lauren still remained positive after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at seven weeks pregnant in November 2019. “It was heart-wrenching,” the blonde beauty said in a candid interview on Strahan, Sara & Keke. Lauren and Mike “conceived” on the night he was released from his eight-month stint in federal prison for tax evasion charges.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” Lauren admitted. “It was hard. It was really difficult.”

Fortunately, Mike and Lauren are always surrounded by love. The college sweethearts got married in November 2018 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, with their Jersey Shore family in attendance for the special moment.

We can’t wait to find out if they are having a boy or girl!