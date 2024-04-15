The Chosen, the first multi-season series about the life and ministry of Jesus, has been seen by over 200 million people since the series debuted in late 2017.

Following its theatrical release, season 4 will debut on The Chosen app and streaming (however, it was announced that there have been delays due to legal issues). Last month, it was confirmed that season 5 of The Chosen is beginning production in Utah and will film there for six weeks before heading to the show’s home base in Texas.

Created, directed and co-written by Dallas Jenkins, the series stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus as well as Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James and George H. Xanthis. Read on for more fun facts about the show.