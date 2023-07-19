Miranda Lambert left country fans divided after she stopped a July 15 concert mid-song to scold a group of fans for taking selfies, as seen in a viral TikTok video. “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” she told the audience. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. …We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

One of the concertgoers that Miranda called out, Adela Calin, told NBC News she was “appalled” by the singer pausing the concert. However, it’s not the first time Miranda has done something like this. Keep scrolling to see more examples of Miranda scolding her audience.