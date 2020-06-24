Don’t mess with this mama! Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is the proud mother to three meatballs of her own — Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 13 months. The MTV personality, 32, and her husband, Jionni LaValle, adore their kids but are the first to admit parenting ain’t easy!

“Each one of my children are just different in their own way,” Nicole exclusively told In Touch in February. “I make sure to spend the same amount of time with each of my three children.”

At the time, she admitted she struggles to balance life with three kids. “I try and divvy up my time as much as I can because it’s very hard. To be with Lorenzo, and then Giovanna, because they want me to themselves … so it’s really hard for me.”

She revealed she is often hurt by social media trolls who accuse her of playing favorites with her kids. “When people tell me I favored a kid, I’m like, ‘You have no idea how hard I’m working to love each one of my kids equally,’” she explained. “It’s very hard.”

Additionally, the Snooki & JWoww alum often takes down the haters who don’t approve of her parenting style. In March, fans took aim at the length of Angelo’s nails, claiming they were too long and dangerous. “He’s fine. Enjoy the cuteness of his face instead of his nails. Thanks,” Snooki flawlessly clapped back in response.

Despite the wrath of the parenting police, the Poughkeepsie, New York, native is loving motherhood. The brunette beauty shared a rare family photo with her fans on June 21 and couldn’t help but gush over her partner in life. “You are the most incredible father to our children, and I couldn’t be more lucky to have you,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love our family!! @jlavalle5.”

After Snooki and Jionni met in 2010 while filming Jersey Shore, the pair welcomed their eldest son, Lorenzo, in 2012. Right before they were about to tie the knot in 2014, the owner of the Snooki Shop gave birth to their daughter, Giovanna. The duo finally completed their family in 2019 when they welcomed their youngest son, Angelo.

Scroll below for details on each of Snooki’s kids!