What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth? She's a Billionaire

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. With 14 Grammys, a slew of chart-topping albums, movie roles and much more, the “All Too Well” singer is sitting comfortably on piles of ​money. Despite her fame, Taylor still manages to come off as down to earth and easily relatable. In 2023, she was named Time’s Person of the Year and she shared the cover of the magazine showing her with one of her cats draped around her neck.

“Time Magazine: We’d like to name you Person of the Yea- Me: Can I bring my cat?” Taylor wrote in the Instagram caption.

Taylor’s cash flow doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, but what is the “Karma” singer’s net worth in 2024?

What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth?

Taylor is a bona fide billionaire with her net worth coming in at $1.1 billion. She reached the milestone ​in October 2023 with the release of her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version,) according to Bloomberg, which called the report the “most definitive account yet” of Taylor’s total earnings.

How Does Taylor Swift Make Money?

Bloomberg also broke down the Grammy winner’s revenue and took into account the profits made from her Eras tour and movie tickets and her music catalog, as well as the value of her seven homes located in Tennessee, California, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York.

However, most of her income comes from her live performances and concert tours. Her Eras tour was the first live music tour to ever hit the billion-dollar mark. When it’s all said and done, Taylor will have made 151 stops across five different countries, meaning there’s more money to be made.

David Gray / Getty Images

“We consistently see other artists underpricing tours and leaving so much money on the table because the secondary market is profitable,” labor economist Carolyn Sloane told CBS Moneywatch ​on February 9, 2024. “Taylor is pricing much closer to market demand than her peer artists, and she has an authenticity and level of trust with her fans that allow her to do that.”

Bloomberg also estimated that Taylor has made approximately $175 million off her streaming deals with Spotify, Apple Music and more.

Taylor Swift Is Known for Her Generous Donations

No one can accuse Taylor of not being generous with the money she makes and the “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” has donated millions over the years. In 2012, Taylor donated $70,000 in books to her hometown library in Reading, Pennsylvania. The superstar celebrated “Swiftmas” in 2015 and paid off one fan’s student loans, and in February 2024, Taylor donated $100,000 to the victim of the Kansas City parade shooting.