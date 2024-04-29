Jon Gosselin Has Dropped 32 Pounds After Trying Semaglutide: His Weight Loss Transformation

After a recent 35 pound weight gain, Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin opened up about getting “complacent” with his health after becoming a DJ.

“I’m in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever,” Jon told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024, shortly before deciding to try losing weight with a semaglutide.

By April, the father of eight had dropped 32 pounds and was well on his way to his goal weight of 175 pounds.