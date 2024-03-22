Porn Star Emily Willis’ Hospitalization: Health Updates

Porn star Emily Willis was hospitalized after what was originally reported as an overdose at a Malibu rehab facility in February 2024. ​She was rushed to a medical facility in Thousand Oaks, California. Since then, the retired adult film star has remained in a coma and on a ventilator.

Why Was Emily Willis Hospitalized?

Emily had only been at the facility for eight days before authorities received a call that she had been found unresponsive in her room. Her father, Michael Willis, ​said that doctors claimed the toxicology report came back negative and Emily suffered a cardiac arrest, in an interview with TMZ on March 7, 2024. However, he added that he had yet to see a physical copy of the report.

Emily’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs, but her brother, who is also named Michael, wrote that the family couldn’t “reveal information regarding her health” but wanted fans to know that all of their “prayers, love, and support means the world to her and her family.”

Courtesy of Emily Willis/Instagram

Emily Willis’ Family Has Given Updates on Her Hospitalization

Emily’s brother also updated fans on her condition via the GoFundMe page.

“There has been a lot of misinformation regarding our beloved Emily’s condition, and we wanted to clarify her progress and current state,” Michael wrote on March 7, 2024. “Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life. We have been by her side as she slowly tries to recover, but it will be a challenging journey ahead.”

He continued, “Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know. Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles. She retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago and had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment. Those who worked with her in her new career path knew she had the potential to achieve her dreams.”

Emily Willis’ Family Is Asking for Donations for Her Medical Bills

There has been no update regarding exactly how long Emily is expected to stay hospitalized, but her brother wrote that it “stretches far ahead of her, requiring lots of care.” Michael also added that all donations would go toward helping offset “mounting medical bills, the necessities of travel, all while the regular flow of life’s expenses continue.”