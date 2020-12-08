She’s glowing! Pregnant Jersey Shore star Lauren Sorrentino’s baby bump photos with husband Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are the sweetest.

The MTV couple announced they are expecting baby No. 1, a boy, in November after struggling to conceive. “Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren, 35, captioned a series of sonogram pics when revealing their big news. Mike, 38, took to his own social media and wrote, “We have a Baby Situation.”

Mike and Lauren told In Touch they were “definitely still trying” to get pregnant in June while opening up about experiencing a “heartbreaking” miscarriage earlier this year.

“A lot of people always speculate but we’re an open book … There’s nothing that we haven’t shared with the world,” Lauren explained at the time.

The duo previously conceived the night Mike returned from his eight-month stay in federal prison but suffered a miscarriage at seven weeks. “When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” Lauren expressed. “It was hard. It was really difficult.”

They are currently in baby bliss while awaiting the arrival of their son. They held a virtual gender reveal and shared the results on December 8.

“Gym, tan, we’re having a baby boy,” Mike gushed via Instagram along with photos taken by Anthony Serrantonio of their Christmas-themed reveal. The duo elaborated more about the fun day on Baby Sorrentino’s Instagram page.

“My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal, but because of the [coronavirus pandemic], they decided to be safe, most especially for me,” the caption read.

Mike and Lauren added, “Please share all your baby boy advice [and] favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes, as my mama cannot wait to shop for me! Mama and Daddy are thrilled and Mama is about to start full-on nursery planning!”

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation rallied to support the happy couple. Jenni “JWoww” Farley commented on their gender reveal using hand raising and blue heart emojis. “Congrats, my loves!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added.

We have an adorable situation on our hands! Keep scrolling to see Lauren’s sweetest baby bump photos so far.