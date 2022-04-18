Sister Wives star Garrison Brown left his family home last year amid ongoing drama with his father, Kody Brown, regarding COVID-19 protocols. Recently becoming a homeowner at the young age of 23, fans are wondering — how does the TLC personality make his money? To learn more about how Garrison’s net worth, keep reading!

What Is Garrison Brown’s Net Worth?

While Garrison’s net worth is not clearly known, the fourth child of Kody and wife Janelle Brown has always been ambitious. Enlisting in the National Guard in November 2015, the series documented the plural family bumping heads over the then-17-year-old’s military dreams.

In 2019, Garrison unveiled an online store, Bob’s Floral, which specializes in Hawaiian shirts and tropical designs. However, it would only be a year later that the reality TV star would take his online boutique on a hiatus.

“Bobs Floral will be temporarily on pause. My reopening plan is BIG but needs time to be executed,” the Sister Wives star announced via Instagram in November 2020. “I wish for Bobs Floral products to be made domestically and with care and passion for those who seek an easy going lifestyle.”

While the store is currently on a break, Garrison is currently enrolled at the College of Southern Nevada. Along with his studies, his Instagram is filled with photography. From scenic images in his home state of Arizona to touring overseas, Garrison is also an avid traveler.

What Has Garrison Brown Been Up to?

Despite the pause in his entrepreneurial ventures, In Touch confirmed in January 2022 that Garrison bought his first home. Securing the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home for a whopping $329,000, the Flagstaff, Arizona, home is not far from his family. Garrison’s new two-story property features vaulted ceilings, a washer and dryer as well as a fenced-in courtyard.

Season 16 of the docuseries followed the family as they clashed over COVID-19 protocols. Plural patriarch, Kody insisted that his second wife kick out their older sons Garrison and Gabriel due to their refusal to abide by his rules. Refusing to fall to his demands, Janelle allowed Garrison to stay in her home until he hit his savings goal to buy his property.