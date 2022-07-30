Pregnant! Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush.

“The picture says it all! The Brush family is growing by one early February [sic],” Maddie, 26, captioned an Instagram post on Friday, July 29, featuring her two children, Evangalynn “Evie” and Axel, wearing T-shirts that read, “Big Sister” and “Big Brother,” respectively.

Several members of the plural family took to the comments section to congratulate the TLC personality, including Christine Brown and her daughter, Mykelti Padron (née Brown).

“Can’t wait for another grandbaby!” Christine, 50, wrote, whereas Mykelti, 26, commented, “SUPER CONGRATULATIONS SISTA!!!”

Courtesy of Madison Brush/Instagram

Janelle, 53, also shared her daughter’s post via her Instagram Stories shortly afterward, writing, “So excited” across the image.

Maddie and Caleb first welcomed son Axel, 5, in May 2017, then daughter Evie, in August 2019.

Just two months after the birth of her second child, the reality TV star opened up about her daughter’s FATCO diagnosis, which is also known as fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly. Evie was born without a thumb and toe, and two of her fingers are fused together. She was also missing a fibula (calf bone) and had a bowed tibia (shinbone) in one leg when she was born.

“I remember getting out of the anatomy ultrasound in shock,” the North Carolina resident wrote via Instagram next to a picture of a sonogram in October 2019. “#Limbdifference was so not on my radar. I was blindsided by it. I couldn’t even pronounce #olygodactyly [sic] or #syndactyly correctly. Once the shock wore off, I felt guilty. I wondered if I had done something wrong. ‘Did I eat something wrong? Did I not provide enough circulation? Did I sit around too much?’ All the things ran through my head.”

After noting how “sad” and “guilty” she felt after “thinking about how different [Evie’s] life might be than what [she] expected,” Maddie concluded her emotional post with a more positive outlook.

“After Evie was born, Jan Reeves @bjrorg told me that IT WAS OK TO MOURN THE LIFE I THOUGHT EVIE WOULD HAVE,” she added. “Those are words I think EVERY parent needs, especially those parents who parent children with a little extraness [sic]. After the ultrasound that was the first time I allowed myself to really have a feeling on it other than ‘it is what it is.’ We all want to give our children the best fighting chance. Most times, that best fighting chance is different that what we think it should be. Evie’s life will look different than I thought, and that’s OK. She was #bornjustright to live the life that gives her the best fighting chance.”