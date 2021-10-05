Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared a rare photo of her daughter Savanah ready to head out to her homecoming dance.

Sharing a snap of her look-alike daughter wearing a white dress with pink and red flowers printed on them on Tuesday, October 5, the mom of six wrote in the caption, “My beautiful Savanah at Homecoming Dance this past weekend,” before adding a heart eye and heart emoji.

In addition to her floral dress, Savanah completed her look with a black cardigan and a matching black handbag.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle, who shares Savanah with her husband, Kody Brown, recently posted a photo of herself and Savanah taking a selfie together in August 2021.

In addition to sharing the snap of the twinning mother-daughter pair, Janelle, 52, wrote in the caption, “I’m imagining the SpongeBob voice ‘2 Hours Later’ daughter picked up. Thank goodness Gabe lives in town still and could get her from the school. So all was good.”

Since Janelle’s moved to Coyote Pass, Janelle and Kody, 52, seem to love life out on their property surrounded by nature. In July 2021, Janelle shared a cute photo with her husband enjoying an outdoor date on their land.

“Our dining ‘al fresco’ last night. Complete with chinese take-out because some days you count the wins where you can,” the TLC personality captioned the picturesque picture with Kody on her Instagram Stories, showing the pair smiling and taking in the bucolic Arizona views at sunset.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Of course, Kody isn’t the only other member of the polygamous Sister Wives family to enjoy Coyote Pass. In fact, Savanah paid a visit to Janelle’s new RV digs in September along with Christine Brown‘s daughter Truely.

Sharing a photo of Savanah and Truely outside the RV by a campfire, Janelle wrote that they all “had fun roasting hot dogs and making s’mores. Quintessential summer fun. It’s been fun to have so much opportunity to cook over the fire this summer.”

Janelle has shared a slew of breathtaking photos of herself enjoying the outdoors in Coyote Pass, but she’s also had to respond to haters who have questioned the decision to move away from Flagstaff, Arizona, especially one critic who said that they were shocked that Kody would “just sit there and let you live like that.”

“My husband didn’t do anything. I chose this,” the TV personality responded to a troll on Instagram in July. “I’m shocked that you think I’m some sort of meek, mild person that can be told to do anything that I don’t agree to. I’m sorry you are so short-sighted and want to make rude comments from behind your keyboard.”