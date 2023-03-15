Together again. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reunited with sons Gabriel, Garrison and Hunter Brown for a dinner date in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“Dinner with my boys and Hunter’s girl Audrey,” the mother of six, 53, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, March 15. “Such a fun evening and a bright spot in the day. Food was delicious at [1899 Bar and Grill].”

The family gathering comes amid major changes for the reality star, including her December 2022 split from husband Kody Brown.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time, adding that the Sister Wives star “outgrew him” after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Janelle and Kody’s relationship began to crumble amid the coronavirus pandemic when the polygamous patriarch, 54, set a list of strict rules for his large family to abide by, causing major tensions between Kody and son Garrison, 24, and Gabriel, 21.

Kody has a strained relationship with “[several] of [his] children,” Janelle said during part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all in February 2022.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

The businessman – who also shares son Logan and daughters Madison and Savanah with his ex-wife – previously opened up about their dispute saying, “I make rules, [they] abide by them.”

“I understand that these two needed their social lives,” he added. “I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different. It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

Amid ongoing tensions, Garrison decided to move out of his family’s property in 2021 when he purchased a $329,000, four-bedroom, two-bathroom, Arizona home.

As for Gabriel, his relationship with his father was permanently altered after the father of 18 forgot his son’s birthday.

During a December 2022 episode of the TLC series – which was filmed in October 2021 – Kody reached out to Gabe after he and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, contracted COVID-19. While Kody asked his son about his symptoms when he had COVID-19 earlier that year, he failed to acknowledge that it was also Gabe’s birthday.

“I didn’t remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered,” Gabe said during a confessional. “And he didn’t. So, to him, it was just a phone call just asking me about COVID.”

Although Kody later realized his mistake and called to apologize for forgetting his birthday, to Gabriel, it was too late.

“It was a lot worse than just a phone call for me,” he added. “That’s the last time I ever talked to my dad.”