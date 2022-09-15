Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Enjoys Dinner with Janelle’s Son Hunter Brown

Motherly bond. Sister Wives star Christine Brown enjoyed a fancy dinner date with former sister wife Janelle Brown’s son Hunter Brown amid her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“Total splurge on dinner last night!” Christine, 50, wrote alongside a series of photos from their night out that she shared via Instagram on Thursday, September 15. “[Steak 44] had the most incredible food. Every bite was amazing! Just celebrating life and super lucky to be in the same city as [Hunter Brown].”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

The pair smiled for a selfie outside of the Phoenix, Arizona, steakhouse before enjoying a glass of wine over dinner.

Fans of the former sister wife were quick to flood the comments section of her post with praise of her relationship with Janelle’s children.

“I love not only the relationship you have with Janelle, but with her children as well,” one follower commented. “I love your relationships with ALL the kids! Y’all look great,” another added with a smiley face emoji.

Christine’s night out with the 25-year-old comes just days after Kody slammed his ex for doing “everything but treat [her] sister wives with kindness and respect.”

During the Sunday, September 11, episode of their family’s hit reality series, Kody, 53, opened up about the struggles within their marriage that led to their split.

“Christine was great,” he said during a confessional, adding that Christine was always “willing to mother” Janelle’s children, including Hunter. However, Kody went on to say that “she was never willing to mother, or be a good mother, to Robyn’s kids.”

Following a heated conversation between the exes, Christine claimed that Kody has a “favorite wife.”

“That’s why all of this is like it is,” she confessed during the season 17 premiere. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

While the mother of six explained that plural marriage was “awesome” when she felt “secure and had an important place,” she went on to say that she felt “displaced.” “I felt hopeless. Yes, I got jealous for the first time ever,” she added.

The Cooking with Just Christine star announced her split from the polygamist patriarch in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine was Kody’s third of four wives. While Kody is legally married to Robyn Brown – whom he wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri Brown in order to adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship – he remains spiritually wed to sister wives Meri, 50, and Janelle, 53.