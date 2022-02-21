Sister Wives star Janelle Brown paid a visit to her and Kody Brown’s eldest son, Logan, and future daughter-in-law Michelle Petty as the couple plans for their nuptials later this year.

“Quick trip to see the Vegas kids,” the mother of six, 52, who also shares Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, Maddie and Savanah with husband Kody, 53, shared in a rare Instagram update on Monday, February 21. “They took me by their new house which is under construction. So excited for this fun new chapter of their lives.”

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle shared the never-before-seen snap of the duo posing in front of their property that is currently being built, to which Michelle sweetly replied, “Loved having you! Hopefully next time we can host you in it!”

Since his last appearance on the TLC series back in 2014, Logan, 27, has gone on to find love and obtain his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. He also earned his master’s in Business Administration from UNLV and now has a job within his field in the state.

Logan and Michelle are getting married in October 2022, according to their online wedding registry. He proposed in 2017, and at that time, the couple had been dating for almost three years and had been friends for five years.

“We were on Congress Bridge in Austin, Texas, enjoying the city,” Logan previously told People about the special moment he shared with Michelle. “We had just finished seeing a favorite band of ours. Unfortunately, nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through. So, in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado river, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge, and then I popped the question!”

Kody and Janelle expressed their excitement for the lovebirds in their own statement at the time, adding, “We are so happy that Logan and Michelle are engaged. We have become quite attached to Michelle, and we are so thrilled that they have taken this next step. We wish them so much joy and look forward to what comes next.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram (2)

Season 16 of Sister Wives recently came to a wrap on Sunday, February 20, marking an official end to the One on One tell-all specials.

During part 2 of the tell-all, Janelle and Kody shared an update on their own relationship following his split from third wife Christine Brown, confirming they were still making it work despite obstacles along the way.

“We don’t partner really well, but we’re able to have a marriage that’s, if you will, lower in attachment,” Kody said about their spiritual union. “We’re good friends. We get along well. It’s more of a committed relationship.”

“Look, we have a long-term relationship. We’ve been together almost 30 years. He’s my best friend,” Janelle also shared about their status during the tell-all, confirming they are “fine.”