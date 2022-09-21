Agree to disagree. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown are at odds over his philosophy on when it’s appropriate for their adult children to live at home amid his ongoing drama with sons Gabriel and Garrison.

“We always agreed – at least I thought it was an agreement – that the oldest kids could live at home as long as possible as long as it was a blessing to the lives of the other kids,” Kody, 53, said during a confessional in a bonus scene shared via TLC’s Instagram account on Wednesday, September 21. “As long as it doesn’t affect or harm the lives of the younger kids,” he added.

“Garrison’s activities, his social life, [as well as] Gabriel’s activities and his social life, have kept me and Janelle apart and me away from Savanah,” Kody continued. “And they’re both adults, they can move out. I’m so mad about this.”

“Am I going to turn my boys out when COVID is rampant everywhere? No, no,” Janelle chimed in.

Kody’s ex, Christine Brown, came to her former sister wife’s defense, adding that, “As long as any of our kids need me, I’m there with whatever they need.”

“I’m a firm believer that you’ve got to start your life, but in no way does that mean I’m going to write them off,” Christine, 50, said. “You find ways to connect with your kids and it doesn’t matter where they live. It doesn’t matter what politics they have. It doesn’t matter how they feel about COVID. It doesn’t matter if they criticize you.”

The father of 18 and his two sons have been feuding over his strict rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their disagreement got to the point where they were “not talking,” Kody said during a tell-all.

“I make rules, you guys abide by them. I understand that these two needed their social lives,” he added. “I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different,” he added. “It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

“I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so angry about what happened that we’re not communicating. And I think they are too,” the polygamous patriarch added.

The mother of six has made it clear that her sons’ frustration towards their father stems from more than just his COVID-19 rules during the September 18 episode.

“For my boys there’s so much more going on than just this fight over whose COVID rules should be followed,” Janelle said. “They have for a long time perceived that Kody’s focus, you know, his time, everything, was spent, the majority at Robyn’s house, even when we lived in Vegas.”

Garrison, 23, eventually took matters into his own hands as he purchased a home and moved out in December 2021, In Touch confirmed at the time.

The two-story Arizona house features four-bedroom, two-bathroom with wood flooring throughout, according to a listing viewed by In Touch.