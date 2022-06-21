Ongoing tension. Sister Wives star Kody Brown is at odds with his sons Gabe and Garrison. Find out everything to know about Kody’s feud with his sons below.

Which of Kody Brown’s Sons Is He Feuding With?

Kody currently has a strained relationship with “[several] of [his] children,” wife Janelle Brown, with whom Kody shares Gabe and Garrison and four other children, said during part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all in February 2022.

How Did Kody Brown’s Feud With His Kids Begin?

Janelle added that the rift was due to the “ways his [COVID-19] rules went down.” However, it seems that his disagreements were mostly with Gabe and Garrison.

“[We’re] not good. Not talking,” Kody said of them during the tell-all. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

“I make rules, you guys abide by them. I understand that these two needed their social lives,” he added. “I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different,” he added. “It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

“We need therapy,” Kody said to host Sukanya Krishnan at the time. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so angry about what happened that we’re not communicating. And I think they are too.”

Why Are Gabe Brown and Kody Brown Feuding?

In a January 2022 episode, Gabe insisted that he and his girlfriend, Peyton, should be able to see each other during the pandemic since she was self-isolating. After Kody said that he was uneasy with the fact that he couldn’t be sure Peyton was following COVID-related protocols at the time, Gabe said, “I can’t take Peyton out of the equation.”

“OK, I understand that, Gabe. I mean, Gabriel, the real issue here is you had to choose between me coming over or seeing your girlfriend,” Kody responded, which made Gabe upset.

“Why?” Gabe asked. “Why was I made to make that decision?”

“I’m tired of it. It’s literally ruining our family,” Gabe told cameras in a confessional about Kody’s COVID restrictions.

Why Are Garrison Brown and Kody Brown Feuding?

Like Gabe, Garrison argued with Kody about maintaining his social life during COVID. As a result, Garrison moved out of his family’s property in 2021 after the season 16 tension boiled over. He went on to purchase a $329,000, four-bedroom, two-bathroom, Arizona home.

What Contributed to Kody Brown’s Feud With His Kids?

Another factor of Kody’s rift with some of his kids was “spending all his time” with fourth wife Robyn Brown.

“He spent the holidays with Robyn and her kids,” a source previously told Us Weekly in January. “He didn’t even try making plans with the others. All the wives were very much separated for the holidays, spending time with their own families.”

While Janelle shared in a January 2022 episode that Kody seemed to imply that she wasn’t “being careful” regarding Gabe and Garrison’s social lives, Kody responded, “I think you understand the big picture that I have, and I want you to just respect that, OK?”

“You know, f–k off,” Janelle fired back, before revealing she would be spending Thanksgiving 2020 with their kids instead of Kody.