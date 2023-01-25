Moving on? Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown confirmed they ended their marriage in January 2023, but fans think the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner may be ready to get back in the dating game already. Keep reading to find out if Meri is dating anyone, what fans think and more.

Is Meri Brown Dating?

Though it is unclear whether Meri has dipped her toes back in the dating pool as of January 2023, fans have speculated that the TLC star is already playing the field.

“She should be dating. Her relationship with Kody is done,” one Twitter user wrote. Another social media user noted that they want to see a Sister Wives dating spinoff, writing, “I would love to see TLC create a dating show for Christine and Meri and their kids. Kodys whining is annoying. He is boring. Janelle Brown needs a gardening show. They can be the next big thing. Everyone besides Robyn and Kody.”

Additionally, during part one of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special that aired in December 2022, fans saw Meri watch a clip of Kody delivering a harsh message about the status of their strained relationship. “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” the family patriarch said.

Who Is Meri Brown’s Best Friend, Jenn Sullivan?

Fans met Meri’s BFF, Jenn Sullivan, during a November 2022 episode of Sister Wives. She also appears on Meri’s Instagram frequently, and the pair host a weekly segment together called “Friday With Friends.”

Additionally, Jenn was by Meri’s side when her mom died in March 2021 and stood by her throughout her 2015 catfish scandal, in which she started an online relationship with a man named “Sam Cooper,” who turned out to be infamous scammer Jackie Overton. Jenn also helps manage Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“Jenn knows everything about my life. She basically knows everything about my situation with Kody,” the LuLaRoe seller said in a previous episode of Sister Wives. “She was the one person I could trust during that whole catfishing situation years ago. She really earned my trust during that time.”

Meri and Jenn’s relationship has been a topic of discussion amongst Sister Wives fans on Reddit for some time. In a thread simply titled, “Meri and Jenn?” viewers gave their opinion on their close bond, with one user claiming, “I think they’re so close because Jen enjoys snarking with Meri about everyone else in the family.”

Another added, “Honestly I am happy for Meri. As a ‘getting older woman’ myself and about Meri’s age, I too have a husband who isn’t very supportive … I felt her when she said, ‘Someone came to help me and be there for me.’ I have a close friend that I’ve only known for about 7 years. I can totally relate to finally having someone who gives a s–t, a lot of men aren’t capable of being a true friend and being there for you.”

Why Did Meri and Kody Brown Split?

Meri and the Wyoming native confirmed their split in a statement posted to Instagram on January 10, 2023, breaking their silence on the matter in a joint post.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement read in part. “We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Is Christine Brown Dating?

Christine Brown – who revealed she left Kody in a November 2021 statement posted to Instagram – got candid about her love life nearly one year after her and the businessman’s split.

TLC

“I would love to date,” she told People at the time, noting that she talked to youngest daughter Truely about the prospect of seeking a romantic relationship. “She’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’ Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one.”

Explaining that she “will be a monogamist from here on out, ” the Cooking With Just Christine star continued, “I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately. I just want to be an example to my kids more than anything. I always told them, ‘Do what’s going to make you happy.’ I have to do the same.”

Is Janelle Brown Dating?

In Touch exclusively broke the news in December 2022 that Janelle Brown had ended her relationship with Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Less than a month after their split, a source told In Touch that the Plexus ambassador is “focusing on herself and her kids,” noting, “She is not thinking about or wanting to date anyone at the moment.”

The insider went on to say that the mom of six is taking this chapter as a single woman in stride. “Getting used to her new life hasn’t been hard since Kody was hardly around for the last few years,” the source explained, adding that Janelle “is not focusing on anger or resentment toward Kody.”