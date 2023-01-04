Just her. Less than a month after In Touch broke the news that Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown split, a source exclusively reveals that the TLC star isn’t quite ready to put herself back on the dating market just yet.

“She is not thinking about or wanting to date anyone at the moment,” an insider close to Janelle, 53, tells In Touch, noting that the mom of six is “focusing on herself and her kids” after ending her marriage with Kody.

The source went on to say that Janelle – who spiritually wed Kody, 53, in 1993 – is taking this new chapter as a single woman in stride. “Getting used to her new life hasn’t been hard since Kody was hardly around for the last few years,” the insider continues, adding that the Plexus ambassador “is not focusing on anger or resentment toward Kody.”

Though Janelle is embracing the single life, a separate source told In Touch in January that Kody is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife after his splits from second wife Janelle, third wife Christine Brown – who announced she was separating from the businessman in November 2021 – and first wife Meri Brown, who confirmed the TLC star had left her during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that aired in December 2022.

Courtesy of TLC

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to,” the insider explained, adding Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with a monogamous marriage to fourth wife Robyn Brown – his only remaining spouse.

Added the source, “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives.”

In Touch exclusively reported that Janelle left Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage in December 2022. A source revealed that she “outgrew” the polygamous patriarch after years of palpable tension between the couple – much of which has been documented on seasons 16 and 17 of Sister Wives – and “realized she can do it on her own.”

A third source previously told In Touch that Janelle – who shares children Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabe and Savanah with Kody – was “living a lie” and “needed to move on” because she and the Wyoming native “weren’t compatible anymore.”

The insider added, “She’s looking forward to leaving all that baggage behind and starting a new life.”