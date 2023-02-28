Getting honest. Sister Wives star Meri Brown is clarifying her sexual preference following her split from Kody Brown and rumors she might be romantically involved with a female friend.

“I’ve got people really wondering what I may or may not want to say. I’m just gonna do it. I am … straight,” Meri, 52, said in a Friday, February 24, Instagram Live with BFF Jenn Sullivan, adding, “I made an announcement. Now that you all know. You heard it from my mouth. I’m coming out as being straight.”

The TLC star went on to address ongoing speculation, sparked by her social media use.”It does not matter who I take a picture with and post it,” Meri continued. “I’m either dating this guy or dating this girl because people can’t seem to think I can be friends, completely platonic friends, with females or males.”

Meri reluctantly discussed the topic after one fan asked her to name “one thing you wish people knew or understood about you.” She initially teased, “Part of me wants to say it and part of me wants to let people wonder.”

When another viewer asked, “Why do you feel the need to tell us. I’m confused,” Meri responded, “Because it’s a common topic of conversation on whether or not I’m going to come out.”

The Alameda, California, native let her viewers know that she is completely fine with other peoples’ sexuality, but she prefers men. “Listen you guys, it’s not a bad thing to be whatever you want to be. Be whoever you are, it’s not a big deal. I just know what I like.”

Fans were supportive of Meri finding romance again as well as being single and proud. “Meri, I hope you find a nice man who respects you!!!” one person wrote in the comments, while another added, “So happy you’re free to fly them wings alone.”

Meri and Kody’s split after 32 years of marriage was revealed during part one of the December 2022 Sister Wives: One on One tell-all after season 17 concluded. The former couple released a joint Instagram post about their separation on January 10, 2023.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Christine Brown‘s daughter Gwendlyn has been critical of how her dad treated Meri before their split. While watching an episode of Sister Wives on February 18, 2023, she explained, “The thing is, he is just leading her on at this point,” while watching Kody’s confessional about how he didn’t “consider” himself married to Meri. Gwendlyn felt it was “completely manipulative” of her dad to keep that information to himself.

“It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off on how he and Meri basically have this done relationship,” she continued. “[Meri] doesn’t know that. They haven’t had a conversation about it. And I think that’s what’s so important about what my mom [Christine Brown] did with him, because she said, ‘We are done.’ She told him to his face that they were over, and Kody hasn’t done anything.”

“How does it benefit him to stay with all of these women? Does he consider them trophies?’ Gwendlyn asked. “Does he consider them his path into heaven? I don’t understand why he feels this humongous necessity to be with them still.”