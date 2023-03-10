More to the Story! ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown’s Transformation: See Photos Then and Now

Fans were first introduced to Sister Wives stars Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Robyn Brown and family patriarch Kody Brown when the show premiered on TLC in September 2010. Since then, the Brown brood has gone through a lot of changes – and Meri’s transformation is just one of them!

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner was the first to wed Kody, having legally tied the knot in 1990. Janelle followed suit, spiritually marrying the businessman in 1993. The following year, Kody and Christine exchanged vows in a spiritual ceremony, and in 2010, Robyn became the fourth wife to join the ever-expanding family.

In 2014, Meri and Kody legally divorced so he could legally wed Robyn in order to adopt her three kids from a previous relationship. Though Meri and the father of 18 remained spiritually married, the former flames confirmed they had officially ended their nearly 33-year relationship in a joint statement posted to Instagram in January 2023.

News of their split wasn’t shocking to Sister Wives fans, who have watched their tumultuous relationship play out on screen for years. Additionally, Meri was the third wife in a little over a year to split from the Wyoming native, as Christine announced she was leaving Kody in November 2021, and in December the following year, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle had ended her relationship with Kody after 30 years of spiritual marriage.

While the last few years have served as a major transitional period for the Brown family, fans have noticed a change in Meri – particularly, her appearance and how she carries herself.

After the TLC personality posted a selfie following her and Kody’s split, fans couldn’t help but gush about Meri’s “glow-up” as she began a new chapter of her life as a single woman. “You’re a whole new person now it seems,” wrote one fan. “I’ve been watching your show since the beginning and seen you persevere through so many hurts and challenges. The Meri I see here seems so happy and FREEEE. I hope this is your new normal and that you’re doing well. Dream big Meri.”

Two more fans added, “Your skin looks amazing! You look the best ever! So radiant!” and, “You look so amazing, like, super happy and content! Good for you,” respectively, while another commented on how unbothered Meri appeared.

“You look beautiful, not stressed and happy for the first time in years,” they wrote. “So happy you are all building new better lives away from a Top Notch Narcissist! Move on up girl.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Meri’s transformation then and now!