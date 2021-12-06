Sister Wives? More like sister can buy. When a person has been a staple on television since 2010, then they’re bound to rack up a sweet little nest egg — and Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown is no exception. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality TV star is worth $400,000. NerdWallet reports that the median net worth of people Christine’s age is $168,600. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

She Stars on Sister Wives

Christine has appeared on the TLC show since it first aired in September 2010 — and while a lot has changed since those early days, she continues to receive a steady paycheck from the network.

The series follows Kody Brown and his polygamist family, including wives Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown. Christine shocked fans in November 2021 when she announced she was leaving her husband, whom she had been spiritually married to for 27 years.

Despite leaving the family, however, she is not leaving the show. In fact, the television personality confirmed to followers that her split from Kody was filmed for the new season.

“First off, I want to thank you for your ongoing support,” Christine wrote in a statement via her LuLaRoe Facebook group on November 3, telling fans they will soon have more clarity. “I know you probably have many questions for me, but because my leaving has been documented as part of our family’s show, most of your questions will be answered on our episodes.”

How Much Does Christine Earn on Sister Wives?

While it is not confirmed how much Christine earns to film Sister Wives, she takes home enough to live comfortably in Utah.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” Business Insider reported. “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

According to CheatSheet, the family earns about 10 percent of the show’s per-episode budget.

TLC reportedly spends around $250,000 to $400,000 on every episode, meaning the Brown family receives about $25,000 to $40,000 to split among them. It’s estimated that the show has made around $3 million since 2010, meaning that the Brown family receives about $365,000 annually. However, keep in mind the Brown family extends further than Kody, his wives and Christine — there are more than 20 family members.

It has also been reported the family took a pay cut to keep the show on the air after low ratings.

She Has Side Gigs

The TLC star launched a legal business, CBrown Quest, LLC, in May 2020, with the Arizona Corporation Commission, according to The Sun. It is unknown what the business does at this time. Bizapedia shows that the business has two Registered Agents on file — Christine and LegalZoom.com, a company that promises to help file legal documents and provides the proper forms to develop and establish an LLC. Christine is also a LuLaRoe retailer and does Cameos to connect with fans.