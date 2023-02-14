Moving on! Christine Brown introduced her new boyfriend, David Woolley, on Valentine’s Day 2023, and fans have tons of questions – including whether or not the TLC personality’s new man will appear in the forthcoming season of Sister Wives. Keep reading for clues, theories, details and updates about whether David is filming the long-running reality show alongside Christine.

Who Is Christine Brown’s Boyfriend David Woolley?

The Cooking With Just Christine star revealed the identity of her entrepreneur boyfriend in a series of Instagram photos in February 2023. “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she wrote. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Shortly before the TLC star introduced David to her followers, the mom of six teased on multiple occasions that she was seeing someone new. “I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she said during a “Car Confessions” segment on her Instagram Story. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

In January 2023, Christine hinted that she was looking for love, captioning a carousel of Instagram photos, “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Will Christine’s Boyfriend David Be on ‘Sister Wives’?

Though it is not confirmed whether David will film Sister Wives alongside Christine, fans noticed that a film crew appeared in the background of one of the photos she posted while introducing her new man to her followers.

“The film crew in the pic. What show is this for?? Congrats!” one fan commented, to which another replied: “If I remember correctly she said she was still doing Sister Wives so they are most likely filming for that.”

However, one fan claimed that the pair were hanging out with Christine’s kids “doing their podcast in Mykelti’s house,” though it is unclear if Mykelti or any other of the Sister Wives kids have a podcast in the works.

Another follower added in a separate comment, “​​Peep those [microphones] in the back. [eyes] Spinoff coming soon?”

Is Christine Getting a ‘Sister Wives’ Spinoff?

Fans have long been calling for Christine and fellow former wife Janelle Brown to get their own spinoff show; however, as of February 2023, it appears that nothing of the sort is in the works. Additionally, TLC fans have been wondering if either Christine or Janelle are planning on writing a tell-all book after their respective splits from Kody.

In Touch exclusively broke the news in December 2022 that Janelle had left the businessman after nearly 30 years of marriage, with a source saying that the Plexus ambassador “is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” adding that she “outgrew” her relationship with Kody Brown.

When Did Kody and Christine Split?

Christine announced she was leaving Kody in a statement posted to Instagram in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

‘Sister Wives’ Season 18: Premiere Date, Details

Though a premiere date for season 18 of Sister Wives has yet to be confirmed, Christine revealed in November 2022 that she was “finally” filming at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah.