It’s been four years since Sister Wives star Kody Brown made the decision to uproot his polygamous family from their four homes on a cul-de-sac in Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. The main idea was to find a forever home base for Kody and his four wives at the time — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. The family was faced with several obstacles as soon as they settled down in Arizona, though.

The reason why Kody chose to move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff was for a change of pace. “It’s green, there’s four seasons,” Christine said in an August 2018 TLC clip. “It’s a little bit smaller, quite a bit smaller than Las Vegas,” Robyn added.

“There’s mountains, we’ll be living at 7,000 feet elevation,” Kody explained. “Small town, quiet, beautiful college.”

As to why the family decided to move, Robyn explained “we’re moving because we want kind of a slower lifestyle. We want some water.”

Originally, Kody’s idea was to buy one large property to build one large house for his entire polygamous family. However, he was met with resistance by nearly all of his wives, who wanted to live in separate homes. Instead, Kody agreed that he would divide the land into four plots to build four separate houses for each wife on the Coyote Pass property. However, during Sister Wives season 16 which aired in 2021, Kody also brought up the idea of dividing the plots into 5 and building a fifth house for himself where the family could hold gatherings and lodge out-of-town guests like their older children.

The Browns faced delays in building their homes on Coyote Pass for several reasons: their four Las Vegas homes took longer than expected to sell, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on things in March 2020 and they could not agree on how to divide the land into plots. The biggest blow came in 2021, when Christine and Kody split after more than 25 years of spiritual marriage.

On August 9, 2022, In Touch confirmed that Christine gave back her portion of Coyote Pass land following her divorce from Kody. She sold the property for $10 to her ex-husband and sister wife Robyn.

With the restructuring of the polygamous family as they adjusted from four sister wives to three sister wives, of course, that meant that they had to further delay their building plans on Coyote Pass while they figured out how to divide their land into just four plots instead of five. As of August 2022, In Touch can confirm that are no building permits filed on the property.

Keep scrolling below to take a tour of Sister Wives stars’ Coyote Pass property ahead of the season 17 premiere!