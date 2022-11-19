One big, happy family? Sister Wives is returning to TLC for season 18, and fortunately, fans will see all four of the main women, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown, onscreen again alongside family patriarch Kody Brown. Despite leaving her former husband and the polygamous family, Christine confirmed she is still part of the cast. Keep reading to find out more about Sister Wives’ season 18!

When Is ‘Sister Wives’ Season 18?

The premiere date for the hit reality TV series has not yet been revealed. However, Christine confirmed via Instagram that she had already begun filming in November 2022.

“I’m finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!” she captioned a selfie post that month. “So excited! #sisterwives #filming #newbeginnings.”

Two months beforehand, season 17 premiered on September 11.

Who Is in the ‘Sister Wives’ Season 18 Cast?

After Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021, it was unclear whether she would remain a cast member on Sister Wives.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Despite the duo noting they would remain a “strong presence” in each other’s lives, season 17 unpacked the explosive drama that ensued within the Brown family following the Plexus ambassador’s departure.

“I agreed to be a sister wife, but I agreed to be an equal wife,” Christine said during a confessional, referring to her belief that Kody favored fourth wife Robyn over her.

As a result, the women were at odds with each other throughout most of the season, especially Robyn and Christine. Not only that, but Kody also didn’t hold back in sharing his feelings about losing one of his spiritual spouses.

“I don’t want to see Christine ever again,” Kody angrily said in one episode. “I don’t want to think about her. I don’t want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this. I don’t want to sit and be in this place again. I don’t want to deal with this at all.”

As a result, fans wondered if Christine’s breakup from Kody meant she would no longer film the series.

Nevertheless, the former sister wife confirmed in a November 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight that she chose to remain on the show.

“I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I will stay with Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair,” Christine said. “It’s what our family’s been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I, you know, decided to not be part of the show.”

What Will ’Sister Wives’ Season 18 Focus On?

Season 18 will likely follow how the rest of the Browns adjust to life after Christine’s exit and will delve into her move from Arizona to Utah.