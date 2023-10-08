Getting her happily ever after. Sister Wives star Christine Brown married fiancé David Woolley in an intimate ceremony surrounded by her children on Saturday, October 7.

“It’s a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” Christine, 51, told People following the pair’s Moab, Utah, nuptials. “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” David added. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

The reality star — who walked down the aisle with her son, Paedon, and her father — added, “It’s true. I do want the big white wedding!”

Christine revealed that she was dating the David Woolley Drywall owner in February 2023, and their relationship progressed quickly.

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she announced on February 7 during an Instagram Story “car confession.” “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

Despite keeping her beau’s identity a secret at the time, her announcement came just one week after she reached out to her followers for advice on tackling the online dating world.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” the Cooking With Just Christine star wrote alongside a series of photos from a January 2023 getaway. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

After meeting David, however, Christine was immediately certain she had found the “love of her life,” announcing their engagement just two months later.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” she captioned a loved-up photo with her future spouse on April 13. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” she added, with the hashtags “new world,” “soulmates,” and “love of my life.”

That same day, David shared the big news to his own profile calling his bride, “My queen.”

“Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the l luckiest guy in the world because I have you [sic],” he wrote. “You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met.”

Christine was previously spiritually married to polygamous patriarch Kody Brown. The former couple welcomed six children during their nearly 25-year marriage: daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely, and son Paedon.

In November 2021, the Plexus ambassador announced that she was splitting from the father of 18 and her plural family.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she shared via social media at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”