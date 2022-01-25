Perks of polygamy? Sister Wives star Robyn Brown made it clear that she still wants to share husband Kody Brown with her fellow sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, during a season 16 episode of their family’s TLC series. But now that Christine and Kody have split, fans are wondering about the status of his other marriages. Keep scrolling below to find out if Kody and Robyn are still together.

Fans watched as the polygamous Brown family struggled to navigate the coronavirus pandemic on season 16 of their reality show. Since patriarch Kody wanted to do everything he could to prevent his family of 23 from spreading COVID-19 amongst themselves, he enacted very strict safety rules to follow. Robyn and Meri agreed to follow Kody’s guidelines, but Christine and Janelle rebelled against them which caused a major divide in their family.

Before the pandemic, Kody used to divide his time spent evenly among his four wives. Since Christine and Janelle refused to follow his pandemic rules full-time, Kody limited his time with them. Even though Meri was keeping all of his rules, Kody didn’t spend time with her because of the issues they have been facing and continue to face in their marriage. So that meant Kody spent the majority of his time since the lockdowns in March 2020 with Robyn.

In an episode that aired on January 2, Robyn admitted she was “worried” that Kody wasn’t seeing his other wives.

While discussing the perks of plural marriage with Janelle in a separate scene, like the amount of freedom and independence a wife in a monogamous marriage may not have, Robyn hinted that she’s had enough of their current arrangement.

“Yeah, could you please figure this out so I can be in a plural family again,” Robyn told Janelle with a laugh. “Oh my gosh, you guys, I’m like, ‘This is what it would be like to be …’ I never signed up for monogamy! I never did.”

Robyn continued to explain their family’s dynamic in her confessional. “So, Kody and I have been married for about 10 and a half years, and throughout those 10 and a half years, I’ve had Kody at my house like, once or twice a week. Lately, it’s been constantly, and you know, I’m sure every plural wife is like, ‘Woo, that’s the way you want it!’ And I’m like, ‘But that’s not what I signed up for,’ I guess you would say,” she said. “And then, on top of that, he’s been really unhappy. He’s been a very unhappy person. And so, it’s been a lot. It’s been a challenge for our relationship.”

“I have been really like, surprised and kind of horrified in ways, because I’ve been like, ‘Wait, I thought we were this cohesive unit,’ and we haven’t been,” Robyn added. “And it’s been a huge disappointment for me. I guess it is what it is, I just have to respect where she’s at.”

Courtesy of TLC

While Janelle also admitted that the pandemic had added some strain to her marriage with Kody, the tension that the pandemic caused between Kody and Christine seemed to be far greater — and it ended up being one of the last straws. Kody and Christine announced their split in November 2021 and on Sister Wives season 16 finale that aired on Sunday, January 23, she shared that Kody’s decision about no longer having an intimate relationship with her because of how she’s been “behaving” amid the pandemic is what ultimately led to their breakup.

“Wait, so he gets to have an intimate marriage with other wives but not with me?” she said in her confessional.

Since the episode was filmed some time in January 2021, an insider gave an update on the status of Kody’s marriage with Robyn since his split with Christine and his tension with Janelle and Meri. “He’s spending all his time with Robyn,” a source told Us Weekly in a story published on Monday, January 24. “The others are in their own world, living their own lives.”

“He spent the holidays with Robyn and her kids,” the source added. “He didn’t even try making plans with the others. All the wives were very much separated for the holidays, spending time with their own families.”