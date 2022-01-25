Which Sister Wife Had the Best Wedding? Photos of Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn’s Nuptials

In the world of Sister Wives and their plural marriage lifestyle, there have been plenty of weddings to reminisce on.

And no, we’re not talking about Maddie Brown‘s bohemian nuptials or Mykelti Brown‘s “Mexican-vintage” affair. Please. We mean the actual weddings of each sister wife — Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

Of course, we were all invited when Robyn and Kody Brown tied the knot (spiritually, of course) toward the end of Season 1. We bore witness to all the group decision-making and the plastic lawn chairs that made that event possible. Seen more as a polygamist “coming out party” versus an actual uniting of two people, there wasn’t the same kind of jubilation you’d get from your usual (TV) wedding. But if you think that’s bad, let Christine step in and tell you what a mess her wedding day was.

And oh, she has spoken of it ad nauseam.

Look, even in a polygamous arrangement when women get married knowing that they’ll never be someone’s one-and-only, jealousy and competition are still part of the package. And we know for a fact that when the wives compare notes on their wedding days, at least one of them feels superior. So we decided to take a look back and see which sister wife had the best wedding. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t all that much of a competition.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn’s nuptials.