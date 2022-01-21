Sister Wives star Kody Brown was in shock after finding out that third wife Christine packed up his belongings from their house in a dramatic new teaser clip.

“I came over to Christine’s again, and I noticed more boxes … Guess it’s time for me to talk to her about it,” he said in the sneak peek published by Entertainment Tonight on Friday, January 21. “I have been moved out of my house.”

Christine, 49, on the other hand, explained that she was coming to terms with her new normal and excited to finally become “independent.”

“Now that we’re here, and now that Kody’s not sleeping here anymore, I feel like I can take a breath and get myself grounded and get my head in a good place and just rest for a bit,” she shared in a solo confessional with a smile on her face.

While at Christine’s now-former abode in Flagstaff, Arizona, Kody, 52, started to count the boxes and realized she was preparing to leave.

“I don’t want to take any of it out of here yet, ’cause I honestly didn’t know she was this serious,” the TV personality, who is also married to wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown, said. “I’ve had times past when she’s said something, and I didn’t feel like she was serious. I don’t know. I don’t know what it all means.”

Christine admitted that she didn’t know what her future would look like, but all in all, she wasn’t content with the way their relationship was going. “There are so many uncertainties. Kody will come over and spend time with the kids, and then he’ll leave and go somewhere else,” she told producers.

After sitting with his thoughts alone for a moment in another scene, Kody said he wasn’t as emotional as he thought he would be.

“Honestly, I’m thinking about it a little bit and I’m not angry. It appears to be a game, but it might not be,” the father of 18 noted. “I don’t know… I don’t know why [she did this], but I’m ambivalent. I almost don’t care.”

TLC cameras documented the months leading up to Kody and Christine’s official split news in November 2021 following 27 years of spiritual marriage. The exes share six children together, Aspyn, Paedon, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

At the time of their breakup, Kody vowed to be a part of the kids’ lives as they move forward separately. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

After parting ways from her longtime spouse, Christine moved into a duplex in Utah, In Touch confirmed in October of last year, and she brought Truely along with her.

Paedon has since revealed that his polygamous family is “currently filming” season 17, which will likely show what life is like after Kody and Christine split.

Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.