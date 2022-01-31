Sukanya Krishnan sat down for a candid conversation with the polygamous Brown family during the Sister Wives tell-all and wasn’t afraid to ask the hard-hitting questions following all the drama that transpired throughout season 16. The news anchor spoke to Kody Brown, and his spouses, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown, about where they stand today and what’s ahead for them now that Christine left Arizona and returned to Utah. Learn more about Sukanya, below.

Who Is Sukanya Krishnan?

Sukanya has worked as the morning news anchor on Good Day Wake Up and is a six-time Emmy Award winner. She made history by becoming the first South Asian American to anchor news in the No. 1 market and even has a cameo in The Sopranos.

She also hosted the TLC show Find Love Live in 2020. Plus, fans may recall her from her hosting duties on 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games on Discovery+ in 2021.

As for her personal life, Sukanya is a wife to Eric Schroeder and a proud mother of two.

Kcr/Shutterstock

What Did She Ask on the Sister Wives Tell-All?

On part 1 of the special airing Sunday, January 30, Sukanya tackled all sorts of topics prevalent throughout season 16, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the plural family, their move to Arizona, Christine’s thoughts before her breakup from Kody and his strained relationship with Meri.

“You’re telling me that you don’t feel safe with Meri?” she asked the father of 18 at one point in the conversation, to which he replied, “No, and I never will again. I will be her ​friend; I will do what I can to protect her. I will build a house for her out on Coyote pass, but I’m never going to feel safe in an intimate place.”

During the one-on-one interviews, Sukanya also made bold statements, calling out Kody for “abandoning” his spouses when they needed him the most.

“Abandoned? Please,” the reality star angrily responded while sounding off about his relationship with Meri in particular. “Take the word back. I take offense to that word of abandonment.”

Courtesy of Sukanya Krishnan/Instagram; Inset Courtesy of TLC

Will There Be a Season 17 of Sister Wives ?

Christine and Kody’s son Paedon confirmed the family has already started filming new episodes in the wake of his parents’ split, which they both announced in separate statements on November 2. In Touch confirmed that Christine has since moved into a duplex with the former couple’s youngest daughter, Truely, in Murray, Utah, a short drive away from their other daughters Mykelti and Aspyn.

“Will your mom return?” one fan asked after Paedon shared a new TikTok video on January 18, to which he replied, “They are filming currently.”