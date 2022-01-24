Still going strong? Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and his first wife, Meri Brown, were married in 1990, before legally divorcing in 2014 and remaining spiritually married since then. But are they still together? Ever since Kody’s ex-wife, Christine Brown, previously made the shocking announcement she was leaving Kody in November 2021, there have been hints and clues that point to trouble in paradise between Kody and Meri. Keep reading to find out all the clues surrounding Kody and Meri’s breakup speculation.

Meri Responded Cryptically After a Fan Told Her to Follow Christine’s Example

After Meri shared a photo of herself with Christine, a fan wrote in the comments, “I hope she helps you see your worth and that you move on from Kody and his hold on you.” In her response, Meri avoided brining up her relationship with Kody but wrote, “Oh don’t worry, I know my worth.”

Meri Celebrated Her 51st Birthday Without Kody

Meri rang in her 51st birthday on January 16 sans Kody. “Meet Meri 5.1! The newest version, the most up to date model, more powerful, stronger, and able to handle all that’s thrown at her. She’s been around for a while, but every version is a little better, a little more dynamic, a little more energetic, a little more influential,” Meri shared in an Instagram caption on Sunday, January 16. “She has the capacity for greatness, abundance and strength. She’s got visions, dreams, and goals, and is on a trajectory to hit them all, and then some. She feels deeply, loves completely, and gives freely. She’s ready to conquer!”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri Has Said She Feels Like ‘an Outsider’ in Her Marriage With Kody

In an episode that aired on January 9, Meri told Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, “I am an outsider.” She later added in a confessional, “I don’t feel like I am part of the Brown family. It’s this weird thing. Am I a sister wife when I don’t have a husband? And I have a husband, technically, but do I? … It’s weird.”

Kody Told Meri, ‘We’re Friends’

“Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing. I guess I just have hope for more than that,” Meri said in a December 2021 episode. “Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship.”

“If I quit and I walk away, then it’s not going to get better,” she added. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Kody Admits He Doesn’t Talk Every Day With Meri

Following Meri’s admission that Kody considers Meri to be a friend, he said that he doesn’t communicate with her every day. “I always saw one of the main benefits about plural marriage is that anybody in the family would never actually suffer true loneliness,” he said in his own solo confessional. “The way things have played out for our family, that’s not necessarily true. My relationship with Meri is not the type of relationship where I’m going to talk to her every day.”

Meri Has ‘Considered’ Leaving Kody

In promos for this current season of Sister Wives, Meri admitted that she had “considered everything,” including parting ways with Kody.

However, in spite of all signs that seem to indicate that their marriage is more of a friendship, the two seem to be together for the long haul.

In fact, the TLC star said she was “committed” to Kody and is “not going anywhere” in an Instagram post from December 2020.

“Let’s just clarify something here. I love this man,” Meri wrote in the caption. “Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. … But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”