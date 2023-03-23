No more plural marriage? Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted that he and wife Robyn Brown are “basically monogamous” after his splits from wives Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

Kody, 54, gave an update about his relationship with his only remaining wife, 44, in a Cameo video sent to a fan that began circulating via TikTok on Wednesday, March 22.

“Robyn and I are basically monogamous. Don’t let that out, that’s probably a spoiler, but it seems obvious with the new season coming,” the TLC star said.

He also joked that he didn’t “have any recommendations” for the recipient of the video about becoming a polygamist, adding that he’s “not sure” if trying to talk your spouse into plural marriage is “a good idea.”

While Kody played coy during that particular clip to a fan, he did offer marriage advice in a second Cameo video that began circulating on social media, imploring a fan to remember that her spouse “loves” her.

“He isn’t perfect, but he’s still a good guy. Remember the good times and the things like watching Sister Wives and eating snacks,” Kody said. He gave the pair an “assignment” to go on a “fun” date that’s “different and special” to discuss their relationship, adding, “You must be vulnerable, and you must communicate with honesty and kindness.”

Fans will see Kody and Robyn’s relationship play out after his other three marriages crumbled during season 18 of Sister Wives. The former salesman’s revelation comes as a surprise because Robyn previously made it quite clear that she was only looking for polygamy with Kody.

“I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn she said during a January 2023 episode of the series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living [together] … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”

Robyn said she even “turned [down]” proposals from other men to join Kody’s family.

“If I wanted to live monogamy, I could have [sic] .. I mean, it’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men. It’s just the truth, I’m sorry!” she continued. “I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”

Robyn became Kody’s fourth wife in May 2010. At the time, he legally divorced Meri, 52, whom he married in April 1990, in order to adopt Robyn’s kids from a previous marriage, although they stayed spiritually married. Kody wed his second wife, Janelle, 53, in January 1993 followed by Christine, 50, in March 1994.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Wyoming native is a father of 18 kids. He shares one child, Leon, with Meri. He has six children with Janelle, Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Madison, Savanah and Gabriel, and an additional six children with Christine, Aspyn, Paedon, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. Kody and Robyn share two children, Solomon and Ariella, and he is a father to Robyn’s three children from a past relationship, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna.

Kody’s family dramatically shifted after Christine announced that she was leaving the patriarch in November 2021. In Touch broke the news in December 2022 that Janelle had officially ended her spiritual marriage to Kody. The following month, Kody and Meri announced that they “terminated” their marriage.