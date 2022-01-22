Living the single life. Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared a message about enjoying the “simple things” amid her split from husband Kody Brown.

“Sometimes, it’s the simple things in life, like reading an actual book, not my kindle app, an actual book, that reminds me how to take time for myself and reset for the day!” Christine wrote via Instagram Saturday, January 22, featuring a photo of herself reading on a couch.

The reality star, 49, revealed she was leaving her husband, 53, after more than 25 years together and moving to Utah.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement on Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Kody shared his own message via Instagram, emphasizing his “respect and admiration” for his third wife: “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

The two have been spiritually married since March 1994 and they share six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

Despite their amicable statements, Christine revealed that intimacy was one of the main factors that came between them in an episode that will air on Sunday, January 23.

“He said, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,’” Christine says in the trailer for the upcoming episode. “I’m not OK staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy.”

For Kody’s part, he spoke out about his reaction to Christine’s decision ahead of the new episode in a sneak peek clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Friday, January 21.

“I came over to Christine’s again and I noticed more boxes,” the father of 18 said in the video. “Guess it’s time for me to talk to her … I have been moved out of my house.”

However, he later said he ultimately wasn’t upset over Christine’s actions and even noted he didn’t care: “Honestly, I’m thinking about it a little bit and I’m not angry,” Kody said in the teaser. “It appears to be a game, but it might not be. I don’t know … I don’t know why [she did this], but I’m ambivalent. I almost don’t care.”