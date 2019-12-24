Missing his baby. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to Instagram to share how much he misses his daughter, Ariana, following his restraining order.

“Missing you more and more everyday [sic],” the Jersey Shore star, 34, captioned an old photo shared to his Instagram Story on Monday, December 23, of himself and his 20-month old daughter.

The father of one went on to share a heart-warming poem to his daughter, writing, “Thank you for making this.” He shared a segment of the “Father to Daughter” poem which read: “I was there when you took your first steps and for all those times you were a mess. I was there when you fell off your bike and I know all the things you really like. I was there when you cried tears all night and wiped them away in the new days light.”

The proud dad then added a series of throwback photos of the little girl to his Instagram Story. In one image, the two were at Chuck E. Cheese, in another they were taking flight and in others, he was putting her to bed.

Following an alleged domestic violence altercation between Ronnie and his baby mama Jen Harley, the MTV star was ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from the 32-year-old and their daughter in October. The reality star pleaded not guilty after he was charged with seven misdemeanors, including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Despite the charges and restraining order, Ronnie’s attorneys Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine said there might have been some mistakes made in the filing. “Our investigation has initially shown that there are clear errors and mistakes in the charging documents. Some of these errors have been discussed with the Deputy City Attorney, and after further investigation, we expect significant amendments to the charges,” the told Us Weekly on Friday, December 20.

“The only thing that is apparent at this time is that Ronnie is a great father and he anxiously awaits being able to spend time with his daughter,” the attorneys continued. “We are hoping that the reunion occurs soon.”