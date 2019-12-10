She’s not holding back. Jen Harley put her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in the hot seat while taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, before taking aim at his Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Harley hinted that she and Ortiz-Magro will be battling out their differences in court, while sharing throwback photos of the bruises he allegedly gave her during a dispute in October.

“Black eye lol #itsalwaysbeenyou,” she captioned one photo in screenshots obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “My body bruised and beat #Dec20,” Harley, 32, wrote alongside another pic, which could be the date they are expected to face a judge.

While airing her grievances, Harley also called out Polizzi, 32, and she even shared a conversation that was allegedly between the two of them. “FYI I have screenshots between Ron and TJ when you guys were in Miami and Ron saying omg I could’ve F–KED the s–t out of Nicole tonight,” she wrote to Polizzi, likely referring to when they were filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. As viewers may recall, the reality star is currently married to her husband, Jionni LaValle, and they share three children together.

Even so, Harley continued to shade Polizzi’s actions in her series of messages. “And thanks for victimizing me after he beat my ass in front of my daughter!” she wrote. “You are a real bully. Honestly I did nothing to you.”

Back in October, Ortiz-Magro, 34, was whisked away in cuffs because he allegedly struck his former flame and chased her with a knife at a Los Angeles-based Airbnb where their young daughter, Ariana, was also staying. Afterwards, Harley was spotted out and about with bruises on her body and Polizzi later said she believed the photos could have been staged.

“She’s out to lunch with Ariana, she’s wearing a tank top and shorts and she has bruises everywhere,” Polizzi said on her podcast. “I feel like she went out intentionally to get a photo of her … You don’t have to be wearing a tank top, showing off your bruises and the bruise on your leg. She’s wearing booty shorts to show it off. Like, ‘Girl, you can go out with your daughter and have lunch but cover those up so it’s not a thing.’ She wants it to be a thing.”

In the wake of their alleged domestic violence incident, Ortiz-Magro pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and child endangerment back in November.

Afterwards, the MTV alum shared a cryptic message on social media, writing, “I forgive you but stay the f–k out of my life.”

