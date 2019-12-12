She’s not sweating the hate. Though Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appeared to take to his Instagram Story on Thursday, December 12 to viciously call out his ex, Jen Harley had other things to focus on. Rather than responding to his accusations — including the allegation that she is “mentally unstable” — the mom of two decided to post a video of her daughter, Ariana Sky, instead. Revealing that she and her little girl were having a cozy day in, she shared a clip of them watching TV.

“Who does she think she is?” Jen, 32, jokingly captioned the post with a diamond emoji. In the Instagram Story, the 9-month-old toddler can be seen showing off two sparkling rings on her fingers. They likely belong to her mama, but they look pretty glamorous on her, too. The video also shows the Jersey Shore star stroking her daughter’s hair as she lounges around in pajamas.

The post came at the same time that Ronnie, 34, seemed to clap back at the mom on his own social media. “I refuse to sit back anymore and let a mentally unstable person ruin my name, take my daughter, try to take my freedom with lies,” he wrote on his Story. “I am standing up for myself and my daughter and anyone else this person has been trying to hurt over the last week. … I refuse to be bullied!!! I am a great father, an amazing person! I’ve been harassed for the last two weeks; people I care [are] about being harassed having fake stories being made up! Enough is enough!”

The posts were in response to Instagram Stories the mom shared over the week that featured bruises she claimed she received from her ex. “Black eye. … #itsalwaysbeenyou,” she captioned one selfie. “My body bruised and beat,” she wrote on another, adding the hashtag “#Dec20,” a possible reference to a future court date. She also called out Ronnie’s costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who previously threw shade at Jen for wearing shorts that revealed her bruises in public. “Thanks for victimizing me after he beat my ass in front of my daughter!” the mother of two wrote. “You are a real bully.”