He’s single, but is he ready to mingle? Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is reportedly not “dating anyone” after calling it quits with his former flame Jen Harley back in October 2019.

Fans began wondering about his relationship status when the MTV alum was spotted out and about with two women in Miami on February 2, however it looks like he’s enjoying this time by himself.

“Ron is fine,” a source tells Us Weekly. “He’s just staying busy with work and making sure he’s good for his daughter. He’s focused on his daughter and his CBD company.”

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

The reality star’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, 32, also shared the same sentiments about her love life in a previous social media post. “Just because I’m single, does not mean I’m available,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in December 2019.

“I have zero interest in dating anyone right now,” Harley continued. “I’m actually the happiest I have been in a long time just getting me back, to me. Working on my mind body and soul right now. #friendzone2020.”

Meanwhile, the exes have been involved in a heated legal battle. In February 2020, a Los Angeles judge asked the father of one, 34, to “stop” contacting Harley during the court hearing for his domestic violence case. As we previously reported, a protective order was filed against him last October and has since been extended to March 13.

Courtesy of Jen Harley/Instagram

Last month, Ortiz-Magro also reportedly filed for an emergency order of his own for protection against domestic violence. He claimed Harley allegedly “viciously assaulted” him while entering his Las Vegas home when he was sleeping.

She was ultimately “served with the order, but prosecutors have not filed any charges against her related to the recent incident,” a source tells Us Weekly.

“He is the one who is the subject of a restraining order, and who violated it by reaching out to her,” Harley’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, previously told the outlet. “The rest of the story favors Jen and will come out in court.”

We’re hoping Ortiz-Magro and Harley can settle their differences soon for the sake of their daughter, Ariana.