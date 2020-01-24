Feeling nostalgic. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed that he’s “missing” his adorable daughter, Ariana Sky, “more everyday” while taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 23, with a photo of them cuddling together.

Just a few days ago, the Jersey Shore star, 34, was reportedly granted an emergency order for protection against domestic violence after claiming that his former flame Jen Harley allegedly “viciously assaulted” him during a heated dispute.

Drama has been popping off between the exes as of late, and it’s prevented him from spending as much time with his little girl as he would like to. The tension escalated yet again during their recent altercation on January 11.

“He was sleeping when Jen came into his house — she has a key to his place,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly about what allegedly took place that evening. “She tried to poke Ronnie’s eye out with the eyeliner and hit him across the face. She attacked him. After she beat him, she ran from the cops and went to drink.”

On the other hand, Jen’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, slammed the reports claiming that her client had been “served with Ronnie’s alleged restraining order.”

“He is the one who is the subject of a restraining order, and who violated it by reaching out to her,” she told the outlet. “We have the proof. Yes, he should be prosecuted for it. The rest of the story favors Jen and will come out in court.”

Over the past few days, Ronnie’s ex, 32, has been sharing new content on social media. “Save the drama 4 your mama,” she captioned her latest pic. Jen also shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories showing Ariana playing with a friend.

The TV personality and his former flame were first romantically linked in 2017, and they have certainly had a rollercoaster relationship over the years. They welcomed their first child, Ariana, in April 2018.

On January 1, 2020, he posted his top nine photos from Instagram and nearly every single snap featured their daughter.

Looking ahead, Ronnie will be appearing on another season of the hit spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. He shared a promotional clip on January 23, revealing viewers can expect new episodes on February 27.