Breaking his silence. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seemingly responded to his ex Jen Harley’s shocking allegations in a new statement released via Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 12 (although he never mentioned her by name). The MTV alum seemingly defended his costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in his now-deleted message, claiming he will not “be bullied” by his former flame.

“I refuse to sit back anymore, and let a mentally unstable person ruin my name, take my daughter, try to take my freedom with lies. I am standing up for myself and my daughter and anyone else this person has been trying to hurt over the last week,” the 34-year-old began, noting how it’s especially upsetting because he has “moved on” with his life.

Ortiz-Magro declared that he is a “great father” and “amazing person,” addressing how he has “been harassed for the last two weeks” and will no longer be sitting by idly. “Enough is enough! [Let] the world know the truth! All I have ever done is provide for my family, and try to give a life to them I never had. I won’t let a sick person [use] the fact that I admitted to being depressed and emotionally broken to a point I needed help!”

Courtesy Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

“It wasn’t because of addiction it was because [of] being dragged by a car, beat to death with my chain before Mike’s court date, having [an] ashtray thrown at my face,” the TV personality alleged. “I am choosing to take my life back! Some people just don’t want to give it back, they need that control of abuse! Well not anymore!!! The truth will set us all free!!”

Ortiz-Magro explained how he’s reached his breaking point with the drama, especially because they share a child together, Ariana Sky. He asked, “How many fake lies can one person deal with that my daughter will have to hear? How much emotional abuse, mental control can one person tolerate? How many people can I let this person try to destroy in my life that I care about?”

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

“I’m sticking up for myself, my daughter and the people in my life that this mentally unstable person has been harassing and threatening,” the father of one concluded.

A few hours earlier, the Jersey Shore star also seemingly shared text messages from Harley, 32, although we can’t verify they are from her. One appeared to be putting his ex on blast for not picking up their daughter and asking him to do it instead.

Unfortunately, there’s been major turmoil between the two of them recently. Last weekend, Harley took to Instagram Stories to vent her frustrations about Ortiz-Magro by sharing photos of the bruises he allegedly gave her during a dispute in October.

She also tagged Polizzi, 32, in her message while posting a conversation they supposedly had. “FYI I have screenshots between Ron and TJ when you guys were in Miami and Ron saying omg I could’ve F–KED the s–t out of Nicole tonight,” it read.

“And thanks for victimizing me after he beat my ass in front of my daughter!” Harley continued. “You are a real bully.”

Polizzi has yet to comment about Harley’s claims.