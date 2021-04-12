Prince Harry was spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport without his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex was seen leaving his $15 million California mansion on Saturday, April 10, in a black Cadillac Escalade to board an early-hours flight from L.A. Around 10 hours later at 1:15 p.m. GMT on Sunday, Harry disembarked a British Airways plane.

The dad of one — who shares Archie, 23 months, with the former Suits actress — was met by security and put into a black Range Rover before he was driven to Kensington Palace. The Sun reported he is quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic at Nottingham Cottage, where Harry proposed to Meghan in 2017. It’s also just steps away from the apartment where his brother, Prince William, lives with wife Kate Middleton and their three kids.

Following news of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on April 9, a source exclusively told In Touch that Harry “will attend” his grandfather’s service. “He loved his grandfather dearly,” the source explained, noting that “Meghan is not going back due to the pregnancy.” The insider added that the Archewell founder will “miss Meghan and son Archie while he’s in the U.K. for the week. It’s the first time they’ve been apart for over a year but they’ll FaceTime every day.”

Shutterstock (2)

A source previously told In Touch that the royal was “looking to return home” to the U.K. despite family drama. “The queen would like Prince Harry to be there,” the insider explained. “Harry had a close relationship with his grandfather.”

The duke’s death comes just over a month after Harry and Meghan’s CBS tell-all interview. During the 2-hour special, on Sunday, March 7, the mom of one said that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark Archie’s skin might be when he’s born.”

Following the bombshell accusation, Harry refused to comment on who was behind the racially charged comment. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.” It was later clarified that the comment was not made by Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.

After the shocking remarks, Prince William shut down the claims, telling a Sky News reporter, “We are very much not a racist family.”

A source told Us Weekly that the Queen and William were “furious” over the sit-down, while a second insider said, “William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California,” they told the outlet. “Success and Hollywood have gone to his head.”